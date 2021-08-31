Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Cam Newton era has apparently come to an end in New England.

Reports Tuesday morning indicate the Patriots have parted ways with the quarterback after a little more than a year.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was first to report the news, and it was soon confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move clears a path to the starting role for rookie Mac Jones, who the team selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Newton wasn’t much of a factor in the Patriots’ final preseason win against the Giants, completing 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and an interception.

Jones, however, was featured far more, going 10-for-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown.

In the team’s three preseason games, Jones completed 69% of his passes (36 of 52) for 389 yards while Newton competed 66% (14 of 21) for 162 yards.

The Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12, meaning Jones will go head-to-head with his former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.

