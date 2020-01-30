Report: Veteran who faked death in Orange Beach to avoid child rape charges arrested in Oklahoma

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a Mississippi veteran accused of faking his death to avoid child rape charges.

Jacob Blair Scott, an Army veteran from Moss Point, was arrested Wednesday night in Antlers, Oklahoma, the Sun Herald reported. Scott had previous been on the Marshals’ “15 Most Wanted” list.

In July 2018, Scott was scheduled to appear at a court hearing, when a gun and suicide note were found aboard his boat in Orange Beach. Crews searched the water for a week, but no remains were ever found.

At the time, Scott was out on bond on charges that included sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.

The investigation later uncovered Scott had withdrawn $45,000 before he disappeared.

Leading up to his arrest, there had been reports of possible sightings of Scott in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado and Nevada.

