Report: Decatur agency segregated public housing

This Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 photo shows the Jordan-Neill Apartments, one of two riverfront Decatur Housing Authority properties for low-income elderly tenants. A federal review found that a public housing authority in Alabama let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities while segregating Black people in another apartment development without the frills, a newspaper reported. (Eric Fleischauer/The Decatur Daily via AP)

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A federal review has determined that an Alabama housing agency segregated residents by race.

The Decatur Daily reports that a study by Housing and Urban Development found that the Decatur Housing Authority let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities. But Black people were sent to live in another apartment development without the frills. The authority has settled claims of discrimination for $200,000. HUD is distributing the money to victims of the alleged bias.

There’s also a commitment to upgrade Black-occupied Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million.

LATEST POSTS