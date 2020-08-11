DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A federal review has determined that an Alabama housing agency segregated residents by race.
The Decatur Daily reports that a study by Housing and Urban Development found that the Decatur Housing Authority let white people live in riverfront towers with scenic views and other amenities. But Black people were sent to live in another apartment development without the frills. The authority has settled claims of discrimination for $200,000. HUD is distributing the money to victims of the alleged bias.
There’s also a commitment to upgrade Black-occupied Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million.
LATEST POSTS
- Bessemer City Schools delays start date for students to Sept. 3
- Big Ten presidents expected to meet today to decide on football season, per ESPN report
- Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes
- Flight attendant accompanies Texas puppy 2,000 miles to his forever home
- Report: Decatur agency segregated public housing