Report: Alabama’s most common superstition revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Data collected in a new report shows Google’s most searched superstitions for all 50 states.

“Friday the 13th”, a “lucky rabbit’s foot”, and that “bad luck comes in threes” were among the top results, but what are Alabamians most superstitions about?

The report revealed “throwing salt over your shoulder” was most popular by users in Alabama, along with 16 other states. A belief that reverses bad luck after spilling salt or many use it to ward off evil from ones life.

Georgia’s most superstitious about “good luck ladybugs” and 3 others, including Mississippi, believe most in having a “lucky rabbit’s foot”.

According to the report, over 60% of Americans are superstitious. Of that number, 83% believe they’ve experienced good luck in their lives, while only half of Americans say they’ve experienced bad luck.