TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A report published by ProPublica is shedding light on Alabama institutions that have not yet returned Native American remains in their possession to Indigenous communities.

This week ProPublica published an extensive report and database of institutions across the U.S. that have so far failed to give back or “repatriate” remains of Native Americans to tribes under a federal law passed more than three decades ago aimed at facilitating that process.

In Alabama, at least 8 institutions have failed to make the remains of at least 3,641 Native Americans available for return to tribes, according to ProPublica’s database.

The University of Alabama Museums is the institution with the largest number of Native Americans’ remains in the state. While the institution has made nearly 11,000 remains available for return (about 78% of the total), the remains of nearly 3,000 Native Americans continue to be in the museums’ grip.

Auburn University, for its part, has returned the remains of only a single Native American, according to ProPublica’s database, failing to make the remains of 768 Native people available for return to tribes under federal law.

Other institutions that have failed to make remains of Native people available for repatriation in Alabama include the U.S. Department of Defense (223), the Alabama Department of Archives & History (176), the University of South Alabama’s Center of Archaeological Studies (9), the Anniston Museum of Natural History (2), the Alabama Department of Transportation (15), Jacksonville State University (17), and McWane Science Center (2).

25 institutions from across the country reported possessing remains taken from Alabama. They include, in addition to the institutions listed above, the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Florida State University’s Department of Anthropology, and Harvard University.

The University of Alabama said in a response sent to ProPublica that it would not comment directly on the story “out of respect for the tribes.”

To honor and preserve historical and cultural heritage, the proper care of artifacts and ancestral remains of Muskogean-speaking peoples has been and will continue to be imperative to UA. Out of respect for the tribes, the culturally sensitive nature of the process, and given our agreement with the tribes to maintain confidentiality in the ongoing consultation process, we can only reiterate that we look forward to continuing our productive work with the tribes on appropriate repatriation efforts in compliance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Monica Watts, Associate VP of Communication for the University of Alabama

In August 2022, the Alabama Department of Archives and History announced it had removed from display some Native funerary items and would return them as required by federal law.

“33 years after [that] law’s passage,” ProPublica reported, “At least half of the remains of more than 210,000 Native Americans have yet to be returned. Tribes have struggled to reclaim them in part because of a lack of federal funding for repatriation and because institutions face little to no consequences for violating the law or dragging their feet.”

CBS 42 reached out to each Alabama institution mentioned in ProPublica’s reporting but did immediately hear back Wednesday.