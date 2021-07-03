Rep. Steve Clouse to run for Speaker of the House

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, has announced he will run for Alabama’s Speaker of the House.

WDHN’s political analyst Steve Flowers confirmed that Clouse announced his bid to replace retiring Speaker, Rep. Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, Friday. McCutcheon recently said he would retire after next year.

Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, decided to withdraw from contention Friday afternoon. Flowers told WDHN News that Poole would likely back Clouse for the Speaker position.

Clouse is a state representative from Alabama’s District 93, representing Dale and Houston Counties. He is chairman of the House Ways and Means General Fund Budget Committee and a member of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. Clouse has served in the Alabama Legislature since 1994.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, announced last Tuesday his bid to run for the Speaker position.

The next Speaker will be selected by members of the Alabama House of Representatives after the next election in November 2022. The next speaker would formally begin the new term in January 2023.