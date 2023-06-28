BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the coming days, many parts of central Alabama will be bracing for scorching temperatures.

Throughout the week, temperature highs are expected to stay in the mid-90s, before reaching 100 degrees in Birmingham on Saturday. While not the same in comparison to the hottest day on record– 112 degrees recorded in Centreville on September 6, 1925, there was once a stretch in the summer of 1980 that still ranks among the worst heat waves in Alabama history.

Between June and July 1980, temperatures in most parts of the state consistently topped over 100 degrees each day. The National Weather Service reported that the hottest day in Alabama during the heat wave was on July 17, 1980, when over 80% of the state recording temperatures of at least 100 degrees with the rest reaching 105 degrees. The highest reading that day was 108 degrees in Bessemer, Aliceville and Jasper.

The heat wave was reflective of a larger wave across the southeast and Midwest, where a total of 1,700 people died and $20 billion in farming damage was done.

By the end of the heat wave, at least 120 people across Alabama had died from heat exposure, 115 of whom had died between June and July. An article published in the Selma Times-Journal in 1983 stated that the majority of the victims were elderly.

The impact of the heat wave prompted Alabama Power and the Alabama Commission on Aging to launch a program that would provide inexpensive window locks to allow air flow into homes in 1983.

“Since then we have been striving to educate customers about heat stress,” Alabama Power’s Neal Wade told the Times-Journal. “Our goal is to reach as many senior citizens as possible and alert them to the dangers of heat-related illnesses.”

According to an article published in The Anniston Star in 1986, Jay Shelley of the National Weather Service in Birmingham estimated that farmers across the state lost 200,000 chickens and half the corn crop for that season. The poultry loss prompted Alabama’s farming industry to put in better fans in chicken houses. In fact, another subsequent heat wave in 1985 prompted then-Gov. George Wallace to direct the state’s National Guard to provide fans to poultry farmers, The New York Times reported.

The 1980 heat wave was so severe that Gov. Fob James declared a state of emergency, ordering all public buildings in Alabama to be left open for people seeking relief from the heat.