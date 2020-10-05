GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s beaches have reopened, but the state’s coast is hardly recovered from the effects of Hurricane Sally last month.
Visitors still have limited options for getting to the sand because so many boardwalks and beach entry points were damaged. And residents in hard-hit Baldwin County are complaining about the response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Both federal and local officials are urging patience with the work.
Sally made landfall at Gulf Shores on Sept. 16, pummeling the coast with damaging winds and as much as 30 inches of rain. Officials said the damage was worse in places than from Hurricane Ivan, which landed a direct hit on the same area in 2004.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘The misdiagnosis ended up costing her, her life’: A Texas family’s warning for all parents
- 3 win Nobel Prize for Medicine for hepatitis C virus discovery
- Recovery from Hurricane Sally incomplete on Alabama coast
- New stickers honoring veterans available to Alabama voters
- Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, shot to death in Atlanta