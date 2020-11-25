Record number of foster care adoptions in Alabama for 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) —The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is just that, a time to give thanks. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are even more reasons to be thankful for hundreds of foster children adopted this year in Alabama.

For the fiscal year 2020, there was a record 814 foster care adoptions in Alabama. That’s up from 731 in 2019. It’s also the third year in a row for increased adoptions.

“We could not do this without our judicial partners, our juvenile court judges, family court judges and not without our foster parents,” Deputy Commissioner with the Alabama Department of Human Resources Karen Smith said.

Smith says around 6,000 children enter the foster care system in Alabama each year. Officials usually try and place those children with other family members they deem safe.

But for hundreds of others, there is no other place to turn. And that’s where foster parents come into play.

“A foster parent has to be patient, has to be willing to give more of themselves than they are gonna receive. A foster parent would treat a child just like their own child,” Smith said.

Despite the record number of foster care adoptions in Alabama this year, there are still nearly 500 children needing a permanent place and family to call home.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or possibly adopting a foster child, contact your local department of human resources or click here.

LATEST POSTS