TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday night’s debate at the Moody Music Building on the University of Alabama’s campus was one of more combative of the election cycle, as candidates sparred over each other’s record and hot button topics.

One of those topics focused on the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who skipped the debate.

Moderators asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if Trump is too old for office, leading to a heated exchange between DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“Is he fit, or isn’t he?” Christie asked DeSantis, as the two talked over each other.

In another moment, former Ambassador Nikki Haley defended her corporate ties and donors, calling her competitors jealous.

“When it comes to these corporate people that want to suddenly support us, we’ll take it but I don’t ask them what their policies are. They asked me what my policies are,” Haley said.

Candidates were also pressed on their views regarding transgender issues.

“The north star here is transgenderism is a mental health disorder,” Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said. “We don’t let you smoke a cigarette by the age of 18, we don’t let you have an addictive drink of alcohol by the age of 21.”

The debate also included questions on the southern border, the war in Israel and candidates’ electability with Trump so far ahead in the polls.

The Iowa caucuses are just over five weeks away, followed by New Hampshire. Alabama’s primary falls on what’s called Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states vote, March 5, 2024.