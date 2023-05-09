NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, the last of the weekend’s Sol Fest music rave party participants left Bama Jam.

A 1,600-acre outdoor venue off Highway 167 in New Brockton but some of them left in handcuffs.

Authorities estimate the total crowd from Friday through Sunday numbered about five thousand mostly young people from across the country.

During the three-day rave party which included electronic music, strobe lights, and lasers.

Coffee County Sheriff undercover officers arrested Boston resident Brent Harrilson on two counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance and Possession of a controlled substance.

Psychedelic drugs such as ‘shrooms, LSD, and other mind-altering drugs are often used as part of the rave experience.

In addition to Harrilson’s arrest, police made several Misdemeanor arrests during Sol Fest.