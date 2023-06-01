DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman will be seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing a pregnant 19-year-old woman from Florida.

Marquis McCloud is facing one count of capital murder-kidnapping and one count of capital murder-two or more persons. He is being held on no bond.

“Just based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this particular case, we will be seeking the death penalty if the defendant (McCloud) is convicted,” Goodman said.

McCloud is accused of shooting 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley and her 4-month-old fetus to death.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, Gilley’s badly decomposed body was found in a Houston County field on May 10, following a week-long search. Gilley had been missing from her home in Jackson County since May 3. Under the Capital Murder charges, McCloud faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty, and Sheriff Donald Valenza said during a press conference that he will recommend the death penalty to District Attorney Goodman. Anastasia Gilley- Courtesy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

“This was a horrible crime committed,” Valenza said.

McCloud’s preliminary hearing was set for June 9, but after a discrepancy in scheduling with the lead investigator, Judge Benjamin Lewis changed the date to July 14 at 9 a.m.