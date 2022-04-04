MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A prosecutor claims race may have been a factor in the killing of a 25-year-old man after he was beaten to death with a shovel in Mobile.

During a bond hearing Monday, a prosecutor told a judge that Morgan Barnhill, 27, killed Etienne Murray based on his belief that Murray had stoles something from him, adding that they believe race is another factor in the crime. Barnhill is white; Murray is Black.

The prosecutor testified Barnhill beat Murray with a shovel and pipe and left his body there for hours before calling the police. Police report that Barnhill initially claimed he stopped a burglary. However, the state claims Barnhill’s story unraveled and he eventually confessed to police.

Barnhill’s bond was set at $500,000. If he makes bond, he’ll be on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor.