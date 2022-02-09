ALABAMA (WHNT) — According to the Department of Transportation, 28 people die in the United States everyday due to drunk-driving crashes.

Some of these deaths leave children without their parents. Now, a new proposed bill could provide some financial relief for those children and their new legal guardians.

Alabama Bill HB114 could require a driver to pay child support if they were convicted of driving under the influence and took the life of someone under the age of 19’s legal guardian.

Two key factors would determine if the driver could be required to pay child support: first, the person would have to be convicted of driving intoxicated and there must be a death involved in the incident. Second, the payment amount would be determined by the same guidelines of existing child support laws.

The bill is sponsored by former Decatur Police Officer Proncey Robertson who says there is one key factor in making this law successful.

“We are attaching this to the criminal code. That’s very important,” Proncey explained. “It makes it part of the criminal proceedings rather than a civil litigation. So, this is something if you’re convicted you would be responsible regardless of how long it took.”

Because it is attached to the criminal code, third parties such as insurance companies would not become responsible for payments and the family could still pursue civil litigation such as a wrongful death lawsuit.

The bill has been filed and is assigned to the judiciary committee in the house.