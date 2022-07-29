FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County is back in the spotlight this month.

“Anytime you bring filming to your community I think it’s great. This is our third production this year. We’ve had two earlier this year,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Production on a new streaming series called “Love in Fairhope,” which started last week on the Eastern Shore. It’s something Fairhope city officials have been keeping under wraps for the past 18 months while production crews obtained permits and scouted the area.

“It’s good for the economy. Obviously when they come here they rent housing, they have caterers, they have food they come to restaurants,” Sullivan said.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan can’t say which streaming service is behind the series, but based on casting and crew information online it appears the new show will air on Hulu. ‘Love in Fairhope’ will document the lives of five women who are navigating life and love on the Eastern Shore.

“It’s kind of love through the years. Maybe young love and there’s a widowed person who finds love again. It kind of follows you through the stages of life and finding love at every stage,” Sullivan explained.

Sullivan said it’s not a quick production. Crews will be in town filming through November.

Sources said the Fairhope Inn restaurant will be featured in the new series. Most of the filming will take place indoors at area businesses, so we’re told road closures and detours won’t be needed over the coming months. A release date for the show hasn’t been set.