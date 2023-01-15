BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — FEMA announced that President Joe Biden declared that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12, 2023.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance here, or by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.