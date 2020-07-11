President Donald Trump tweets support of Tuberville in runoff, Sessions responds to “juvenile insults”

Saturday morning, President Donald Trump sent a tweet encouraging Alabama voters to vote for Tommy Tuberville in the Senate runoff election Tuesday.

Trump, who endorsed Tuberville in March, called Tuberville “a winner who will never let you down.”

Big Senate Race in Alabama on Tuesday. Vote for @TTuberville, he is a winner who will never let you down. Jeff Sessions is a disaster who has let us all down. We don’t want him back in Washington! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

Jeff Sessions issued a statement late Saturday morning, denouncing Trump’s tweet as “juvenile.”

I’ve taken the road less travelled. Not sought fame or fortune. My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults. Your scandal ridden candidate is too cowardly to debate. As you know, Alabama does not take orders from Washington. https://t.co/1I6ROih43E — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) July 11, 2020

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff election will face incumbent U.S. Senator Doug Jones in November.