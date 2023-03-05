SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — President Biden is in Selma for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

On March 7, 1965, 25-year-old activist John Lewis led over 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and faced brutal attacks by state troopers. Footage of the violence shocked the nation and helped people unite in the fight against racial injustice.

Vice President Harris traveled to Selma last year for the anniversary. Biden spoke at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast in 2021 and issued an executive order aimed at strengthening voting rights.

Biden’s trip to Selma also comes as some Republicans have criticized him for not visiting East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a train derailment in February that spilled toxic chemicals.