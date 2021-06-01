Preparing for hurricane season in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday officially marks the first day of the 2021 hurricane season.

Nexstar’s WDHN found out how utility linemen are getting ready, just in case, and how important communication is during the process.

Starting June 1, it’s hurricane season and the season marks the busiest time for Wiregrass Electric Cooperative.

“Yeah have to deal with being here on the coast,” Wiregrass Electric Chief Operating Officer, Brad Kimbro said. “Close to the coast like we are, the gulf it’s never fun having to deal with these storms like a hurricane”

One of the most memorable hurricane to the power company was Hurricane Michael in 2018. Kimbro says the hurricane hit Houston County the hardest which resulted in a huge number of power outages which took nine days to be restored.

“Certainly going through Hurricane Michael like experience to update our plan and use those real life experiences to make our plan better,” Kimbro said. “But its hard to plan for every single thing but we try to do that and we got a lot of good resources.”

Some of those resources is calling their companies to bring in additional linemen during huge weather events.

“We think about what all that entails like I was sharing earlier with the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds and having those to house people,” Kimbro said. “Different hotels and things we have contracts with or relationships with so we can have places for that, caterers and food.”

Other resources communication assistance, making sure they have the supplies needed in the warehouse to get construction done, and making sure the trucks are in shape.

Kimbro says one thing his company especially during hurricane season is communication and he believes the customers appreciate their efforts.

“I’d much rather tell our members you’re gonna be without power for the next four days and there are some things you may wanna do because of that rather than giving them some false pretense saying it’ll be on in a hour or two knowing it will be the next four or five days,” Kimbro said.