TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin.

Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has since received medical attention.

White said they are investigating the possibility of a kidnapping. A person of interest is now in custody after he being located in the Auburn area by U.S. Marshals.