GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Fire Rescue (GSFR) has confirmed that Bahama Bob’s in Gulf Shores caught fire Sunday evening.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the building. GSFR said crews have the fire under control.

No more details have been released.

This is a developing story, and WKRG will release more details once they become available.