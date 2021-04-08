‘Poor decisions and bad choices’: Gov. Ivey releases statement on John Merrill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement Thursday morning following Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill admitting to having an extramarital affair.

In an interview with the Associated Press Wednesday, Merrill said he had made “poor choices that impacted his family.” The report also mentioned an interview Merrill gave to AL.com earlier that day, where they reported that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman outside his marriage.

When reached for comment, Merrill did not confirm the AL.com report.

“It is always unfortunate when someone in public life, especially an elected official, betrays the trust of his family, his constituents and those who have supported him,” Gov. Ivey statement read. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who have been negatively impacted by these poor decisions and bad choices.”