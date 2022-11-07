AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — A Saturday morning shooting sent a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Auburn police say they were called to the hospital’s emergency room for a gunshot victim. The investigation began and police located the crime scene at an apartment complex along North Donahue.

A person of interest has been identified but is not in custody.

Meanwhile, the victim was airlifted to another hospital for treatment. As of Monday, she was in serious but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.