BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement are searching for a missing inmate who reportedly escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Bobby White was reported missing at 11:40 a.m. after missing headcount for the morning. White, 59, is 5’9″, weighs approximately 196 pounds and has tattoos of a parrot, an eagle, the word “Maxine” and a Native American woman.

ADOC officials did not specify the circumstance under which the man left the facility.

White was serving an 80-year sentence for a theft conviction out of Talladega County in 2006. In 1999, he was convicted of first-degree escape and first-degree theft of property charges and sentenced to two 40-year consecutive prison terms. White has previous convictions of theft, promoting prison contraband and burglary.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is encouraged to call ADOC at 800-831-8825.