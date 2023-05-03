OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is looking to the community for help in identifying a homicide victim from a 33-year-old cold case.

On September 22, 1990, the body of a young Black man was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road, less than a mile from I-85 in Opelika. After a medical examination, the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a single gunshot wound. The victim was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey with red pin stripes, Jordache blue jeans, and black Ellesse shoes.

During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim.

The victim is believed to have been between the ages of 18-25 years old, 135-145 pounds, and approximately 5’8″.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling (334) 215-STOP, toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their website.