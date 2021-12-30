Police: Mother suspected of sex-trafficking 5-year-old daughter Kamarie Holland to alleged killer

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Disturbing new allegations have surfaced in the murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, who was found dead in an empty house in Phenix City, Alabama, as well as the recent arrest of her mother.

Court documents obtained by News 3 allege the day Kristy Siple, 35, reported Holland missing, investigators believe the Siple sold the child, knowing Holland would be sexually abused in exchange for money. Investigators say the little girl was raped, sodomized, and then strangled to death.

On Wednesday, Siple cowered under her long hair, hiding her face from the camera just before her first appearance in front of Russell County District Court Judge Walter Gray, who denied bond for her.

“She has been charged with murder during the course of a Kidnapping, Murder during the course of Rape, Murder during the course of Sodomy and Human Trafficking,” Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said.

Investigators say Siple reported the Holland missing from her home on Bowman Street in Columbus after claiming she had woken up after 5 a.m. Dec. 13 and found her daughter missing and the front door open.

However, according to the human trafficking warrant obtained by sister station WRBL, Siple, “On or about December 13, 2021, did knowingly subject another person to labor servitude or sexual servitude….she did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child.”

Siple allegedly sold Holland to Jeremy Williams, 37, who has been accused of abusing children in the past. Williams was arrested the same day Holland was reported missing and charged with capital murder after Holland’s body was located in a vacant house on 15th Avenue in Phenix City where Williams used to live.

Before the gag order, Sheriff Taylor said Siple and Williams had a relationship. Additional charges against Williams are forthcoming.

“We expect in the next couple of days he will be charged with Capital Murder during the course of a kidnapping, capital murder during course of a rape, capital murder during the course of sodomy and production of child pornography,” Taylor said.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has led the investigation with help from the Columbus Police Department. Siple, who is also known as Kristy Hoskins, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K on Victory Drive by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Taylor said his agency asked the federal agency to assist in arresting Siple. She was held for several hours in Columbus before waiving extradition to Alabama. Siple was booked into the Russell County Jail at about 5:30 p.m.

Judge Gray extended a gag order on the Siple case during Siple’s initial court appearance. That gag order is similar to the one issued by Johnson in the Williams case, Chief Assistant Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey said. Gag orders have been issued in both cases to control pre-trial publicity and ensure a fair trial for the defendants by limiting what officials, attorneys, and potential witnesses can say. However, the devastating reality of what detectives believe Kamarie Holland suffered is apparent.

“This has really struck a nerve for all of us because we really care about our kids and our community. The only thing I have to say is, please monitor where your kids are and who they are around,” Assistant Columbus Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said.

Taylor thanked all the law enforcement agencies who have worked on this case since Holland was first reported missing before Christmas.

“We are doing everything we can to bring justice for this little girl,” he said.

Corey Holland, Kamarie’s father, issued a statement Tuesday night through a family spokesperson after the mother of his child was arrested.

“The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. We hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” the statement read. “… She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”

Investigators have confirmed Siple is also facing a failure to appear charge in a separate felony case regarding the chemical endangerment of a child back in 2018.