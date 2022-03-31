MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a hospital in D’Iberville, Mississippi, police report.

According to the D’Iberville Police Department, first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical emergency just before 1 p.m. March 24. When officers arrived they found a female who was unresponsive and had no identification on her. Members of D’Iberville Fire and American Medical Response treated the teenager on the scene and transported her to a local hospital. She remained in the hospital as “Jane Doe” until she was finally identified Sunday.

On Sunday, the teenager was positively identified. WKRG News 5 reached out to D’Iberville Police and asked if she was Keyanna Sylvester, 13, who had previously been reported missing by MPD. In response, D’Iberville Police sent the news release about the woman who died at the hospital.

D’Iberville police officials say the case is being handled by multiple agencies and that they cannot give out any additional information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the D’Iberville Police Department at (228)596-4252.