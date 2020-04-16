Police: Missing 17-year-old found fatally stabbed in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama said a teen who went missing two weeks ago was found fatally stabbed near a community center.

News outlets reported 17-year-old Maryuri Jissel’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery near Regency Park Community Center. Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett said officers found Jissel lying on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Duckett said an autopsy showed Jissel was fatally stabbed. Jissel was last seen by her family on March 31. Duckett said details surrounding the teen’s death were unknown and an arrest hasn’t been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

