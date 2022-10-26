LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A violent and forceful home invasion in Loxley has police in search of a man they say posed as a police officer and raped a woman.

Police say the man banged on a woman’s front door on County Road 68 in the early morning hours of October 20.

“The victim was asleep at the time and when she went to the door to open the door she didn’t get it quite all the way open when the suspect forced the door open,” says Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police.

Once inside, police say she was raped. “There was an assault. He supposedly struck her with some sort of instrument, she described as a club or small bat, and then some other struggles took place,” says Phillips.

He is described as a white male, in his early to mid-40s, with short dark hair and he was wearing a navy blue polo-type shirt with a gold shield badge. He also had a tattoo on his left forearm just above the wrist.

“We do not believe that they know each other but in her interview, she did make statements during the incident he was stating that he was conducting surveillance on her. He was watching her, watching the house. For how long we don’t know, but he did admit that to her during the incident,” says Sgt. Zach Kuiken.

Investigators are pouring over hours of security camera footage from multiple sources trying to find someone who may fit the description and they need your help says Phillips.

“Anybody that has seen someone matching this description, or recognize the tattoos, or seen any kind of motive like this before we want to know any information about it,” said Phillips.

Police say before opening your door to anyone identify who it is. If they are claiming to be a police officer ask why they are there. If you still feel unsure call 911 or the agency they are with and confirm officers are supposed to be at your house.

The woman described the suspect: