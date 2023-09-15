ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rogersville Police Department (RPD) said it is looking for a man, out on bond for attempted murder, who escaped custody Thursday.

RPD Police Chief Brian Hudson said the department is looking for James Tucker after escaping custody Thursday Afternoon.

Tucker was originally arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in May in connection with a domestic incident in the area of County Road 70 and County Road 562.

Hudson said at the time that a man had been shot on the right side of his face. He said Tucker ran away from the scene and hid in a nearby home. Authorities sent a robot into the home to search for Tucker but could not find him. He was captured several days later.

On Thursday, Hudson said RPD was attempting to arrest Tucker, who is currently out on bond for attempted murder, and another person for felony theft charges in the area of Cherry Grove Road and Ben Stafford Road around 2 p.m. He said Tucker was wanted on warrants in two different counties.

Hudson said Tucker initially attempted to flee the area but was caught and placed in a patrol car. According to the chief, Tucker then escaped from the police car through a back window. He said officers were searching a car at the time of his escape.

RPD and other agencies initially searched the area for Tucker, according to Hudson, including calling in an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Helicopter, but has since stopped the active search.

If you see Tucker or have any information on his whereabouts Hudson asked that you call the Rogersville Police Department at (256) 247-5446.