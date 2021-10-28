Police investigating social media threat targeting Talladega High School

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is conducting an investigation into a threat made on social media early Thursday morning.

According to TPD, the department was informed around 1 a.m. Thursday of a “terroristic threat from a Facebook account” that was targeting Talladega High School.

Security measures have been implemented by authorities at the school and officers are currently patrolling the area.

Community members are asked to report any suspicious activity they see to TPD at 256-362-4163.

