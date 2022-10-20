DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An argument between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of police Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with Decatur City Schools (DCS), Decatur Police were called to an altercation between a parent and the driver of DCS bus #2823 on the southwest side of Beltline Road.

DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the incident happened when the driver was dropping off students. While stopped, a car sped past the bus while its stop sign was displayed, and the driver tried to get the tag number.

Satterfield said during this time, a parent approached the bus.

“The parent made some accusations toward the bus driver that are unfounded at this time,” Satterfield explained. “The parent entered the bus and the bus driver stopped the parent from entering the bus where the students were.”

“The actions of this parent were not only unnecessary, they were illegal,” he continued.

Satterfield said the school system was working alongside the Decatur Police Department to make sure the proper charges are filed.

“This was an isolated incident between one parent and the driver of Bus #2823, no other students were threatened or in harm’s way,” Satterfield said. “It was simply a verbal altercation, and somewhat physical outside the bus. At no time were students involved in the altercation.”

A spokesperson confirmed that despite previous reports, there was not a weapon involved with the incident.

Decatur Police say, to their knowledge, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident.