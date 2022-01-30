VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A teenager is dead after a shooting inside a home near 59th Street in the Langdale community.

Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds tells News 3 the deadly shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night and involved two 17-year-olds. Investigators believe one teen was unloading a shotgun when it discharged, killing the other teenager.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the shooting was accidental. No arrests have been made and no names are being released at this time.

Chief Reynolds is expected to release additional details later on Sunday afternoon.