UPDATE (11:17 a.m.): Officials said the victim was 42-year-old Ronald Barnett.

UPDATE: Foley Police said they are investigating a Monday morning deadly shooting on Berry Street as a homicide.

Police have not identified the man they say was shot and killed in the yard of a home there, only three blocks from the Foley Police station.

Police said the man died on the way to the hospital.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Police Department are on the scene of what they are describing as a shooting.

The shooting happened off Highway 59 on Berry Street. This is three blocks from the Foley Police Department. A News 5 crew is on the scene and said there is crime scene tape around a home at the location.

This is an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

You can watch the earlier, breaking news story here: