Police identify woman found killed after car crashed into Albertville ditch

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Albertville police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead of suspicious means near a crashed vehicle.

Officers got a call around 6:30 a.m. Friday about a car crash on Dixie Dale Road.

The woman was identified by police on Friday afternoon as 32-year-old Jana Miller Chatman of Douglas.

Police found a vehicle in a ditch with the victim lying dead outside of the vehicle. Investigators said several bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

The woman’s cause of death has not been given at this time.

Authorities closed part of Dixie Dale Road to traffic while investigating.