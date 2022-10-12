BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random.

“A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else to me and the third time they rode by here they started shooting and stuff.”

He was hit in the leg by a BB, but was able to give police a good description of the car and those inside. Minutes later Bay Minette Police Officer Kristopher Baldner spotted the car and attempted to make a traffic stop, but that’s when he said three teens and an adult took off on foot. Those moments were captured on dashcam video.

“When they started running I immediately saw two people carrying long weapons, which put me on pause because that was not what I was expecting. I expected maybe a BB pistol,” said Officer Baldner.

Baldner caught up with the teens. They’re now at the Baldwin County Juvenile Detention Center. He said the department confiscated three BB guns used in Monday’s shooting. The adult and the driver of the car have been identified and now police are ready to make arrests.

“People have a right to feel comfortable being on their property in their front yards living their life,” said Baldner.

Investigators believe the same group is responsible for another shooting that happened Sunday where a BB gun was also used. That time a camper was hit. Police are glad the guns are off the street and those responsible are held accountable. Bay Minette Police say these crimes won’t be tolerated. Balder tells us even though BB guns were used they are dangerous and high-powered.

“People shouldn’t have to feel when a random car drives by that they have to shelter down and hope that it’s not going to be a drive by shooting,” said Balder.