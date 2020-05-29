Police: Alabama worker killed trying to unjam wood chipper

PHENIX, Ala. (AP) — Police say a lumber company worker was killed when he got caught in a wood chipper that got jammed in Alabama.

Phenix City police say officers were directed to the partial remains of Brandon Lee Vandyke by the wood chipper when they arrived at Phenix Lumber Co. within an hour of the accident on Wednesday. News outlets report 34-year-old Vandyke was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s office.

Police say there is no criminal investigation into Vandyke’s death, but other agencies including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be looking into the mill’s operation.

