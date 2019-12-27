OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Good news has been released regarding the Ozark police officer that was shot almost two weeks ago in the line of duty.
According to a press release, Officer Samuel Yoh is making “significant improvements” after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds December 12.
Officer Yoh’s improvements include:
- Full movement of hands, arms, and legs
- Almost full vision
- Ability to recognize family and friends
- Ability to walk short distances with assistance
For the past several weeks, Officer Yoh has remained at Southeast Health as the Wiregrass has rallied behind him. Supporters can send Officer Yoh cards and letters of support to the Ozark Police Department at P.O. Box 1987 Ozark, Alabama, 36361.
LATEST POSTS
- Alabama Football continues Citrus Bowl preps
- Woman indicted on capital charge in son’s hot car death
- Crews searching near Kauai’s Na Pali Coast for a missing tour helicopter with 7 people aboard
- Police: Alabama officer shot in head now speaking, walking
- Mrs. Clause delivers Christmas baby at Pennsylvania hospital