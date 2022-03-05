ALABAMA – Before you light that garbage, grass, or something else on fire, take a second and read.

The Alabama Forestry Commission reminded Alabamians Friday that, under state law, a permit is needed if they’re planning to burn 1/4 acre or more of:

Woodland

Grassland

Fields

New ground

This rule also applies if the burn site is within 25 feet of natural fuel, such as wood or grass. To get a free permit, call the AFC dispatch center at (800) 392-5679. The dispatcher will ask a few questions about your burn, such as:

Location (in the form of geographical Lat/Lon coordinates, which can be determined on the AFC website)

Size of the burn

What is being burnt

Purpose of the burn

Anybody applying for a burn permit will also need to have adequate tools, equipment, and manpower to stay and control the fire throughout the entire period it’s active. Even with a permit, the person burning will still be responsible for any damage from smoke or if the fire escapes.

The AFC reserves the right to cancel a burn permit if:

The burner fails to comply with terms of the permit

Weather conditions change, causing dangerous or erratic fire behavior

Smoke from the fire becomes a hazard to others or contributes to degraded air quality

Violating the burn permit law can result in fines up to $1,000 and jail time of up to six months. State law also prohibits the burning of household garbage and trash.

While there is a state burn permit law, other cities and towns reserve the right to implement their own burn permits as well. Those wanting to burn should check with their local fire department before burning and the AFC said it’s also a good idea to let their local fire department know they’ll be burning.

There’s also a non-agricultural burn ban in effect from May-October for certain counties across Alabama: