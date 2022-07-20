PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Pinson neighbor Stanley Binder reached out to CBS 42, after he said he wasn’t getting answers from Birmingham Water Works about black slime hanging from his faucets.

“I was rinsing something out and noticed these black things falling in the sink,” Binder explained. “And I turned this over and looked and saw the growth on it.”

Binder told CBS 42 he doesn’t know what the black substance is, or why it’s growing on his faucet heads. He said his faucets are fairly new, and his piping is made of plastic, which made him believe the water was the issue.

He even spent nearly $2,000 on an in-home water distiller, worried the slime was contaminating his drinking water.

“I don’t drink this water. I don’t even like cooking in it,” he stated.

Binder said he contacted Birmingham Water Works, and someone came out to his home earlier this year to test his water, but he never received the test results from them.

After CBS 42 went to Binder’s home on Monday, we reached out to BWW on his behalf. Binder says later that day they came back out to test his water.

They shared those results with us. According to the test, Binder’s water is in compliance with EPA and ADEM water quality standards.

A spokesperson for BWW said in an email:

“After learning of this customer’s complaint yesterday, our Water Quality team immediately went out and collected samples from the customer’s home address in Pinson to run a comprehensive analysis in our state-of-the-art certified laboratory. The analytical results for free chlorine, manganese, iron, fluoride, antimony, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, calcium, chromium, magnesium, potassium, selenium, sodium, pH, temperature, and conductivity were all within normal ranges for these parameters, fully in compliance with US EPA and ADEM drinking water quality standards, and perfectly in line with the exceptional quality water that we strive to consistently deliver to BWW customers. Additionally, all bacteriological and microscopy testing that was conducted for both total coliform and Escherichia coli (E.coli) were negative. In short, the thorough laboratory evaluation of the customer’s water quality demonstrated that there are absolutely no health issues of concern. Laboratory staff called the customer this afternoon to inform them of the findings and to notify them that we may release the laboratory results (with the customer address redacted for privacy).”

CBS 42 also reached out to the Jefferson County Department of Health. They declined an interview, but did offer to test Binder’s water.

We followed up with Binder, who plans to have his water tested again when the black slime grows back. He said since he had already cleaned all of the slime off his faucets before BWW arrived to test the water, he will wait another month or two for another test.