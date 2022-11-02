CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials in Pickens County are fighting to get the Pickens County Medical Center reopened.

The struggling facility was shut down two years ago. Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker says it needs to be open again.

“This hospital has got to reopen; we’ve got young and elderly people that are counting on this thing being open,” Walker said.

Last Thursday Mayor Walker and the mayors from Reform and Aliceville and several others went to Montgomery to meet with the Governor’s office. The group has collected more than 10,000 signatures of residents who support the idea to reopen the hospital.

“We went down there to take them our petitions and we’ve collected over 10,000 signatures to present to them and we are trying to petition to have them grant us the money to the Pickens county medical center for reopening,” Walker said.

Walker says the proposed plan would need $20 million from the American Rescue Plan to renovate the facility then reopen it. Part of the proposal also includes UAB possibly getting involved to help reopen the emergency room, part of the funding would also be used to open a childcare psychiatric ward.

“And the Governor is really pushing mental health right now and with her pushing mental health this is a perfect opportunity to use this facility which would also we could hopefully get UAB to come in to help run the Emergency Room,” Walker added.

Mayor Walker says if all goes well, and the group of mayor’s get the funding, he is hoping to reopen the hospital sometime in 2023.