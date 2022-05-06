DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early Friday morning, storm damage was discovered across Daphne after storms had swept through the area hours before.
A large segment of the wall on a local contractor’s office was ripped from the building. News 5’s Blake Brown is on the scene and we will update this story as soon as more information comes in.
Along Capital Drive in Daphne two sheds have been blown down the street from the early morning storms.
A home on Harmon Street was damaged in the storm. This home is the only one on the street to have sustained storm damage. The window was broken and the roof was ripped apart.