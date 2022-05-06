DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early Friday morning, storm damage was discovered across Daphne after storms had swept through the area hours before.

Contractor office storm damage



Fallen Tree in front of the business





One shed blown down the road along Capital Drive

Another shed blown down the road along Capital Drive

Broken window of home on Harmon Street

Roofing ripped from home on Harmon Street

Roof ripped apart on home from Harmon Street

A large segment of the wall on a local contractor’s office was ripped from the building. News 5’s Blake Brown is on the scene and we will update this story as soon as more information comes in.

Along Capital Drive in Daphne two sheds have been blown down the street from the early morning storms.

A home on Harmon Street was damaged in the storm. This home is the only one on the street to have sustained storm damage. The window was broken and the roof was ripped apart.