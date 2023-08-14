FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A Franklin County Schools employee was arrested after authorities claim he allegedly admitted to sending an explicit video to a 17-year-old.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that on Aug. 9, it received a report that an explicit video was sent to a 17-year-old. After an investigation where officials obtained the video in question, the sheriff’s office said they determined the video had been made by Timothy Mark Wells and officials say they made contact with him.

According to FCSO, Wells admitted to sending the video to someone under 18 years old while being interviewed by officers. The sheriff’s office said due to all the information obtained during the investigation, warrants were obtained for Wells. FCSO said at around 11 a.m. Friday, Wells turned himself into the Franklin County Detention Center.

Wells is charged with being a school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student and distributing harmful materials to a minor.

Franklin County School Superintendent Greg Hamilton confirmed to News 19 that Wells is employed by the district as a special education teacher at Phil Campbell High School. He said that Wells has been placed on administrative leave at this time.

Authorities added that Wells will be issued a bond by a Franklin County judge.