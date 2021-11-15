Woman killed in forklift accident at Athens lumberyard

ATHENS, Ala. — A forklift ran over a woman Monday morning at an Athens lumberyard.
The accident occurred at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation on Highway 127 in Athens around 7 a.m., according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
Monday afternoon, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman had been killed.
Neither West nor the Sheriff’s Office were able to confirm if the woman was an employee or a customer.
