HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is in serious condition after being thrown from their vehicle in a three-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that a person was taken to Huntsville Hospital trauma services for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Webster said there were two separate crashes in the area of Greenbrier and Old Highway 20. The first three-vehicle wreck happened on Greenbrier around 6:23 a.m.

Another person was injured and treated on scene.

Webster said a second two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Old Highway 20 and Greenbrier at 6:49 a.m. One person from that accident was transported to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition, according to Webster.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the area while emergency crews work to clear both scenes.