EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A Eufaula pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

On March 19 at 7:59 p.m., first responders were called to the 1000 block of South Eufaula Avenue.

At the scene, 64-year-old James Curtis Flemming was pronounced dead by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman.

The crash remains under investigation by the Eufaula Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit.