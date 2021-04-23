Paige Windsor to oversee Gannett operations in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Paige Windsor, a longtime journalist who currently leads the digital team at Better Homes & Gardens, has been named Alabama state editor for Gannett Co., working as executive editor of the Montgomery Advertiser while also overseeing The Gadsden Times and The Tuscaloosa News.

Windsor, a graduate of Auburn University, replaces Advertiser executive Editor Bro Krift, who left in February to take over as senior news director of The Indianapolis Star, one of Gannett’s largest news organizations.

Until last year, Windsor was the news director and senior director of content at another Gannett paper, the Des Moines Register in Iowa, where she managed a team more than 60 reporters, editors and producers. She currently is executive editor of BHG.com.

Her 30 years in journalism includes leadership roles with The Huntsville Times, The Tennessean in Nashville, the Daily Press in Newport News, Virginia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and AOL’s Patch.com and Huffington Post in Atlanta and New York. She also led digital efforts for Home Depot, served as a business communications consultant and founded a digital strategy firm.

Windsor will start in late May and expects to move to Alabama in June.