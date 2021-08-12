Ozark man arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man is behind bars after physical evidence led police to him from a shooting on Monday, August 2.

According to a press release, at approximately 9:30 p.m on Aug. 2, Ozark Police received multiple calls reporting several gunshots being fired in the area of Orange Lane.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers located a vehicle unoccupied in a ditch. It was determined by investigators that a victim was shot at while inside the vehicle.

After collecting multiple pieces of physical evidence and witness statements, Roger Demetrius Starks, 29, was afterward arrested. He was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Ozark Police were assisted by the Dale County Sherriff’s Office, The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Alabama Highway Patrol Division.