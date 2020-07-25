Oxford police investigating homicide

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police are investigating a domestic related death on U.S. Highway 78.

This is an ongoing investigation. CBS 42 will update this story with new information as it is made available.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page