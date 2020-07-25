Oxford police investigating homicide

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police are investigating a domestic related death on U.S. Highway 78.
This is an ongoing investigation. CBS 42 will update this story with new information as it is made available.
