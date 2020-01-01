Oxford Police Department cracking down on card skimming

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Moving into 2020, the Oxford Police Department will have new tools to prevent credit card skimmers at gas stations.

Oftentimes, criminals install skimmers quickly at gas stations that are unnoticeable until someone else has access to one’s financial information. It only takes a moment to install one of these devices, but new technology in Oxford police vehicles will be able to spot problems and help prosecute those responsible, all with one swipe of a credit or debit card.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said that in just a few days, his officers will be fighting back with technology.

“What we plan on doing is being able to roll out a detection device that will read these fake skimmers that are on these pumps and the goal is to be able to track these individuals and prosecute them for stealing people’s identity,” Partridge said.

Analysts at the East Metro Area Crime Center will help officers get with management to remove any skimmers and track suspects, who often may be nearby.

“Some sit around the area to where the device is and they actually download it through Bluetooth, so once we are able to do this we will be able to track those individuals who are actually putting those devices on those pumps,” Partridge said.

Police will especially patrol stations near I-20, where criminals may try to move quickly, and for customers at the pumps: look twice before you swipe

“Where you put your ATM card in, you want to take that and kind of wiggle that and see if it comes loose, because they’re just basically taped on there with double sided tape so you know if it comes off you’ve got a skimmer there,” Partridge said.

Oxford police had a rash of cases in 2018 and hope the new technology will keep others from becoming a victim. Officers will start using the tools later this week.

